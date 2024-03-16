The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A 21-year-old student was found dead Saturday near a parking garage at Towson University and police were investigating the circumstances.

In an email to students and faculty, university officials said no foul play was suspected in the death of the student, who lived on campus. The student’s name was not released Saturday evening.

Baltimore County Police were leading the investigation into the death, with the assistance of the university’s Office of Public Safety. University officials said there was no threat to the campus or the surrounding area.

Baltimore County Police did not immediately return a message Saturday evening from The Baltimore Banner. Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin told The Towerlight, the campus newspaper, that department is investigating the situation as one regarding “an individual in crisis.”

The school is offering help through the university’s counseling center.

“Thank you for taking care of yourselves and for supporting one another during this most difficult time,” University President Mark Ginsberg said in the email.

The student’s body was found as the campus emptied for spring break, which officially starts Sunday.