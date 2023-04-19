Another trans woman has stepped forward to speak out about the sexual assault and confinement she says she faced while incarcerated for half a year in the state-run Baltimore jail system.

After being arrested on an assault charge, Chelsea Gilliam was booked into the Baltimore City Correctional Center while awaiting trial in December 2021. There, she was placed in an all-male dormitory despite having identified and lived as a woman since 2003, according to a press release from the Brown, Goldstein & Levy law firm, which has filed a lawsuit in federal court over Gilliam’s alleged treatment, saying it violated the 14th Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

After three months in the male dorm, Gilliam was sexually assaulted by another detainee, the law firm said, but the jail “took no action when Ms. Gilliam reported the assault.” The lawsuit also states that Gilliam faced harassment from staff and was denied her hormone treatment.

In February 2022, Gilliam was moved to the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center, where she was kept in segregation “solely because she is transgender.”

“Officers shackled Ms. Gilliam by the hands, waist and ankles each time she left her cell, even though she never violated the facility’s rules,” the law firm said. “Ms. Gilliam suffered a great deal of anxiety and distress from these experiences.”

Gilliam’s lawsuit and public statements echo the stories of those who testified just weeks ago before Maryland lawmakers in a push to change the policies around how transgender people are treated in Maryland’s prisons and Baltimore jails.

