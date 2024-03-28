The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A man was sentenced on Thursday serve to life in prison without the possibility of parole — plus 20 years — for two killings, including the deadly shooting of a Baltimore Police officer.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy imposed that punishment for Travon Shaw, 35, of Catonsville, on two counts of first-degree murder and related crimes in the fatal shootings of Officer Keona Holley and Justin Johnson on Dec. 16, 2021.

“Officer Keona Holley and Justin Johnson will never return home to their families, a fact that will remain with their loved ones for the rest of their lives,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement. “My heart goes out to them as they continue to grieve and work to heal.”

Bates commended the work of Assistant State’s Attorney Kurt Bjorklund and the Baltimore Police Department. Police officers are sworn to protect and serve the community, he said, but they’re also human and need support and protection.

Shaw’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matthew Connell, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Holley, a two-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, was shot in her patrol car before 1:30 a.m. on Pennington Avenue near Hazel Street in Curtis Bay. She died one week later at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Next, at about 3 a.m., Johnson was fatally shot while sitting in his 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Lucia Avenue near Airy Hill Avenue in Yale Heights.

Prosecutors alleged that Elliot Knox shot and killed Holley but asserted that both men fired at Johnson.

In 2023, Shaw was found guilty of first-degree murder and related crimes in Johnson’s killing. He pleaded guilty on Thursday to first-degree murder in Holley’s slaying.

Earlier this year, Knox, 34, of Mount Holly, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and related crimes in both killings. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.

This story will be updated.