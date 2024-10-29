A Glen Burnie man has been sentenced in the fatal attack on a Brooklyn Park father who refused to produce his son for an angry group of adults and boys outside their home last year.

Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack on Friday sentenced Trevor Garrett Taylor, 27, to 10 years with all but 18 months suspended. He has been in jail since his arrest in July 2023, meaning he will have served nearly three years in jail for his role, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. He’ll be on probation for five years after his release.

“This case sets the example of how actions can have serious consequences,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a press release. “What began as a petty disagreement between middle school boys turned into a life-changing event when adults inserted themselves into the dispute instead of leading by example.”

In January, Taylor pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and affray, or fighting in public, in the killing of 43-year-old Christopher Michael Wright.

On May 19, 2023, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a reported injury on West Arundel Road in Brooklyn Park, where they found Wright suffering from a head injury. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Earlier that day, Wright’s 14-year-old son was in a physical altercation with Taylor’s 14-year-old nephew at school. Taylor, his nephew, another man and two boys arrived at Wright’s residence later in the day and found Wright gardening outside the home, according to authorities. Taylor insisted that his nephew and Wright’s son continue their altercation, warning that he would enter their house forcibly if Wright declined, authorities said.

Police found a nearby video camera that captured the incident, in which the group is seen approaching Wright’s home.

The footage captured Taylor approaching Wright, and Wright punching him in the face. In response, Taylor and the other man advanced on Wright, with Taylor eventually punching Wright in the face, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

The fight between Wright and Taylor moved to the street, between two parked cars. Taylor grabbed Wright’s legs, causing him to fall and strike his head on the asphalt. Taylor continued to punch Wright in the head four more times as he lay on the ground, authorities said.

The chief medical examiner determined in an autopsy that Wright’s head injury from the altercation led to his death.

“Instead of showing the right way to handle a disagreement, they got physical,” Leitess said. “Sadly, in this case, a loving father lost his life.”