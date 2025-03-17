A man pleaded guilty on Monday for his role in a mass shooting at the Brooklyn Homes housing project that killed two people and wounded 28 others.

Tristan Jackson acknowledged that prosecutors could prove that he fired a gun in the direction of “seven unknown individuals” or into the air on July 2, 2023, during an annual celebration called Brooklyn Day.

Between 800 to 1,000 people had gathered for the block party, which featured dancing, pony rides and snowballs.

As part of the plea agreement, Jackson, 19, of Hillen, faces between five to 12 years in prison.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Lynn Stewart Mays is set on April 29 to sentence him on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm under 21.

“Is this a voluntary decision on your part to plead guilty right now?” asked Assistant Public Defender Matthew Connell, one of Jackson’s attorneys.

“Yes,” Jackson replied.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, an honors student who had recently graduated from Glen Burnie High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 18.

Kylis Fagbemi, a forklift operator who wanted to become a traveling ultrasound technician, died at a hospital. He was 20.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No one has been charged in their killings.

This story will be updated.