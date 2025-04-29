A man accused of firing a gun during the mass shooting at the Brooklyn Homes housing project that killed two people and wounded 28 others was ordered on Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Lynn Stewart Mays sentenced Tristan Jackson on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm under 21. He was ordered to serve 45 years in prison, with 35 years suspended, plus five years’ supervised probation.

As part of a plea agreement, Jackson faced a sentence between five to 12 years in prison.

He is the last remaining person arrested and charged in the case to be sentenced.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jackson, 20, of Hillen, acknowledged that prosecutors could prove that he fired a gun at seven people who were running away or into the air to scare them on July 2, 2023, during an annual event called Brooklyn Day.

The chief of the Homicide Division in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Dunty, has described them as “seven unknown individuals.”

Assistant Public Defender Matthew Connell, one of Jackson’s attorneys, has said his client disputes firing a gun.

At the time, Jackson was on GPS monitoring in an unrelated case.

While awaiting trial at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center, Jackson was stabbed multiple times with a homemade weapon — including in the right eye.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, a recent graduate of Glen Burnie High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Brooklyn Day shootings. She was 18.

Kylis Fagbemi, a forklift operator who wanted to become a traveling ultrasound technician, died at a hospital. He was 20.

No one has been charged with murder in their deaths.

Baltimore Police released a 173-page report that detailed their approach leading up to the shooting, which found that one of the factors that could have played a role was officer indifference.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore City Council held oversight hearings to determine how such a large annual event could go unnoticed.

This story will be updated.