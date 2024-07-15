A man who’s charged in the mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 28 others at the Brooklyn Homes housing project in Baltimore was stabbed in jail, his attorney said on Monday, while arguing for a judge to release him on home detention.

Assistant Public Defender Amanda Savage, Tristan Jackson’s attorney, said her client was attacked while sleeping on June 6 at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center and stabbed multiple times with a homemade weapon — including in his right eye. He underwent emergency surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, she said, and the prognosis about his vision is unknown.

Savage said her client has neither consistently received medication nor been taken to most doctor appointments. She asked the judge to release him on home detention.

“We have grave concerns about his medical care,” Savage said. “He remains in very significant pain.”

Baltimore Circuit Judge Jeffrey M. Geller denied that request and stated he had significant concerns about public safety. But he ordered the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services — which runs the city’s pretrial detention system — to provide Jackson with his medication and take him to all doctor appointments.

Geller set a hearing for July 25 to figure out scheduling in the case. He also directed prosecutors to have a representative from the corrections department appear in court to explain what’s been happening.

The mass shooting happened during an annual celebration called Brooklyn Day that included pony rides, snowballs and dancing at about 12:30 a.m. on July 2, 2023. Hundreds of people had gathered for the block party.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, an honors student who recently graduated from Glen Burnie High School, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, a forklift operator, were killed.

No one has been charged with murder in their deaths.

Jackson, 19, of Baltimore, is charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and related offenses.

Prosecutors reported that the state and defense have been unable to reach a resolution in the case. Meanwhile, four other people — ranging in age from 15 to 19 — have accepted plea deals for their role in the crime.

Savage said the corrections department did not notify her about the stabbing. She said multiple people also jumped her client in jail on a separate occasion.

“It’s clear to us that he’s not being protected,” she said. “He’s not being kept safe.”

Savage cited her client’s young age and noted that he is presumed innocent. Jackson, she said, was a few credits short of obtaining his GED diploma and had been working with Roca, nationally recognized anti-violence nonprofit that helps young men deemed at high risk of being shot or shooting someone.

Savage is leaving the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and reported that Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Salter will take over the case.

Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Dunty, chief of the Homicide Division in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, said the corrections department also did not notify him about the stabbing.

Dunty opposed the request for home detention and highlighted the seriousness of the allegations.

Said Dunty: “Home detention is not going to keep him home.”