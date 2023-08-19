Troopers on leave after shooting man who lunged at them with knife, Maryland State Police say

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland state troopers are on administrative leave after shooting a man who police said lunged at them with a knife.

The troopers responded to a home in St. Mary’s County on Friday night for a report of a possible suicidal person, state police said in a news release Saturday. As they approached the door, they were met by a 22-year-old man who attempted to stab one of the troopers, piercing his uniform and ballistic vest, state police said.

Both troopers fired their guns, striking the man.

They and other officers who arrived on the scene rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Washington hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the news release.

The troopers involved in the shooting were put on routine administrative leave amid ongoing investigations.

No charges were immediately filed in the matter.