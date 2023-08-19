Troopers on leave after shooting man who lunged at them with knife, Maryland State Police say

Associated Press

Published 8/19/2023 5:43 p.m. EDT

The Maryland State Police logo.
The Maryland State Police logo. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland state troopers are on administrative leave after shooting a man who police said lunged at them with a knife.

The troopers responded to a home in St. Mary’s County on Friday night for a report of a possible suicidal person, state police said in a news release Saturday. As they approached the door, they were met by a 22-year-old man who attempted to stab one of the troopers, piercing his uniform and ballistic vest, state police said.

Both troopers fired their guns, striking the man.

They and other officers who arrived on the scene rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Washington hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the news release.

The troopers involved in the shooting were put on routine administrative leave amid ongoing investigations.

No charges were immediately filed in the matter.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.