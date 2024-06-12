The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A man admitted Wednesday to pointing a loaded handgun that he was not legally allowed to possess at a coach during an elementary school basketball game in Baltimore over a perceived lack of playing time for his son.

Troy Antwaun Spencer, 49, of Allendale in Southwest Baltimore, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Baltimore to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He’s set to be sentenced on Sept. 4.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin said she would hand down a total sentence of between 57 to 96 months in federal prison. That’s as long as she did not see anything that shocked her in the pre-sentence investigation report.

If she could not go along with that recommendation, Rubin said, Spencer would be allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas in the case. But she said that’s never happened before and described that possibility as unlikely.

On March 6, 2023, Spencer confronted coaches toward the end of a basketball game at Leith Walk Elementary Middle School over what he believed was a lack of playing time for his son and got into an argument with one of them, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gordin said.

A fight ensued.

Spencer, Gordin said, pulled out a loaded Taurus G2c 9 mm handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the coach. The weapon was wrestled away from Spencer, and he drove off, Gordin said.

Outside the courtroom in the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse, Gary Proctor and Jenn Smith, Spencer’s attorneys, declined to comment.

In 1999, Spencer pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 18 years suspended, and five years’ probation, court records show.

Spencer is incarcerated in the Chesapeake Detention Facility, according to jail records.