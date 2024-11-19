A woman admitted on Tuesday to intimidating a witness in the deadly shooting of a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers near the Inner Harbor in 2022 with a baseball bat.

Twishae Tyler, 25, of O’Donnell Heights, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to two counts of witness retaliation for a sentence of 20 years in prison, with all time suspended, and five years’ supervised probation. She has been in jail for almost two years.

Tyler must complete an outpatient treatment program for addiction and mental health issues. She has to provide a letter to the court that indicates that she’s been accepted within 72 hours.

While she’s on probation, Tyler must also continue to receive mental health treatment, take her medication and participate in anger management.

“The reason for this plea is because you believe that Miss Tyler is dealing with a number of co-occurring issues. One being addiction, possibly, mental health and anger that needs to be managed,” Circuit Judge Melissa K. Copeland asked. “Is that correct?”

“That is correct, your honor,” Assistant State’s Attorney Rita Wisthoff-Ito replied.

On July 7, 2022, Timothy Reynolds was fatally shot after confronting a group of squeegee workers at the intersection of Light and Conway streets, not far from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with a bat. A teen was later found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and related crimes in the killing and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Reynolds was an engineer and father of three who lived in Hampden. He was 48.

Baltimore Police Detective John Amato testified during a hearing in the case on Nov. 17, 2022, at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center and identified a witness whose name has not previously been disclosed in the public record.

Family members and friends of the teen attended the court proceedings.

One day later, the witness got a phone call from a woman pretending to be a representative of Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland who told her to meet up to collect a reward.

The witness called the number back and remarked that she thought the call sounded bizarre, police assert. That’s when the woman hung up.

Then, two days later, police reported, the witness received a text message that read, “U didn’t get no money & wasn’t left anonymous. Didn’t learn the first time u got shot?”

Police determined that an app called TextNow was used to make the call and send the text, and the free phone service provided investigators with an Apple ID. Apple turned over subscriber information, which included a phone number and address.

Law enforcement secured a search and seizure warrant to obtain location information and monitor movements of the iPhone.

Amato later received information that the cellphone was in the vicinity of a home on Gallop Street below Boston Street. Law enforcement used a StingRay, a controversial cell site simulator, to confirm the location of the device and obtained a warrant for the house.

Police executed that warrant on Dec. 8, 2022, and found Tyler in the living room. She was the only one home.

Tyler confirmed her phone number, police allege, and told detectives at the homicide unit that she was the only person who had access to the phone.

The family of Timothy Reynolds leaves the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center on Nov. 17, 2022, after Circuit Judge Charles H. Dorsey III ordered that the case of a teen charged in the killing would remain in adult court. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Wisthoff-Ito said the witness was “accepting and understanding” of the plea agreement. She did not attend the hearing.

“She’s very scared,” Wisthoff-Ito said. “She’s afraid about what could happen to her if she showed her face.”

In an interview, Becky Reynolds, Timothy Reynolds’ sister, said her family was “totally caught off guard.”

Loved ones, she said, had asked to be kept up to date about the case.

“A suspended sentence for witness intimidation under these circumstances is completely unacceptable and sends the wrong message,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brandon Mead, Tyler’s attorney, said he and his client were “very satisfied.”

“We wish it hadn’t taken this long to get to this resolution,” Mead said. “But we’re happy that Miss Tyler is going to get the mental health treatment that she needs — and that she’ll be able to do so in the community and not while incarcerated.”