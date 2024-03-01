The cause of death for Cecil County two siblings found in January has been ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to Maryland State Police.

The children, Gaige Dehaven, 10, and Skylar Jones, 14, were living in a Perryville home with their mother. They were students at Cecil County Public Schools, the district confirmed.

Investigators said the 12-year-old sister of the children came home and found them unconscious on their bedroom floor. Medical personnel attempted emergency medical care, but they were pronounced dead.

Their deaths prompted a suspicious death investigation by the Maryland State Police.

That investigation is still active, officials said Friday.

