The cause of death for Cecil County two siblings found in January has been ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to Maryland State Police.

The children, Gaige Dehaven, 10, and Skylar Jones, 14, were living in a Perryville home with their mother. They were students at Cecil County Public Schools, the district confirmed.

Investigators said the 12-year-old sister of the children came home and found them unconscious on their bedroom floor. Medical personnel attempted emergency medical care, but they were pronounced dead.

Their deaths prompted a suspicious death investigation by the Maryland State Police.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

That investigation is still active, officials said Friday.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch