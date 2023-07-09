2 killed, 2 injured in East Baltimore shooting early Saturday

Two men were killed and another two were injured in an East Baltimore shooting early Saturday, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate a ShotSpotter alert around 3 a.m., police said.
They found a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
All three were taken to local hospitals, where the 29-year-old man and 21-year-old man died. The 20-year-old man’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
During the investigation, officers learned of a 19-year-old who walked into a hospital after he was shot. The teen is in critical condition, according to authorities.
Investigators believe a verbal dispute led to a physical altercation, and then shots were fired, police said.