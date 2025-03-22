Police have arrested two men in the death of a former basketball player at Morgan State University who was shot at a nightclub in 2023 in Washington, D.C.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday took Cotey Wynn, 44, of Northeast D.C., and Antwan Shelton, 41, of Southeast D.C., into custody on a charge of first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Blake Bozeman, which happened on Sept. 23, 2023, at CRU Lounge on H Street Northeast between 13th Street Northeast and 14th Street Northeast.

Metropolitan Police responded just before midnight to the club for the report of a shooting. Officers found three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services took Bozeman to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 31.

The other two men and the woman were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement did not release additional information about the arrests.

From 2011 to 2015, Bozeman played guard for the Morgan State Bears and amassed 760 points, 217 rebounds and 201 assists.

During his senior year, Bozeman averaged 12.4 points per game and was named to the 2015 Allstate NABC Good Works Team.

Bozeman was a married father of three who worked as a real estate agent and an entrepreneur, according to his obituary. He served as a mentor to student-athletes and taught them about opportunities outside of sports.

His father, Todd Bozeman, served as head coach of the Morgan State men’s basketball team from 2006 to 2019 and holds the school record for wins.

It was not immediately clear whether Wynn and Shelton have retained attorneys and when they are expected to appear in court.