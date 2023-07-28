Two teens shot, one fatally, in Annapolis on Thursday

Published 7/28/2023 1:50 p.m. EDT

An Annapolis police officer watches the St. Patrick's Parade Sunday, March 5.
An Annapolis police officer watches the St. Patrick's Parade Sunday, March 5. (Rick Hutzell/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

One teen was killed and another was injured Thursday night during a double shooting in Annapolis, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was found dead 1900 block of Copeland Street off Forest Drive, while a 17-year-old boy was flown to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to an Annapolis Police spokesperson.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. and officers responded several minutes later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.