Two teens shot, one fatally, in Annapolis on Thursday

One teen was killed and another was injured Thursday night during a double shooting in Annapolis, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was found dead 1900 block of Copeland Street off Forest Drive, while a 17-year-old boy was flown to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to an Annapolis Police spokesperson.
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. and officers responded several minutes later.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
