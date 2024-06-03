The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Two of at least three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting inside Harford Mall in Bel Air, on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to the mall around 4:06 p.m. Sunday after a shooting was reported.

A man was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Police said two women who were present at the time of the shooting were arrested, and a male suspect is still on the run.

Bel Air Police said Sunday they identified a potential suspect and located a suspect-vehicle in Edgewood, but did not release any identities. It is not yet clear which of the suspects is connected to the vehicle.