More than nine months after 14-year-old Gavin Knupp was fatally struck on a road outside of Ocean City, the young man widely believed to have been driving the Mercedes that struck him has been charged in connection with the crash.

Tyler Mailloux, 22, faces 17 charges in connection with the crash, according to police charging documents. The most serious charge, failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, is a felony that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

“It’s a relief that the case is finally moving forward,” said Ray Knupp, Gavin’s father. “I was raising my best friend and I was robbed of the chance to see him grow up, to see the man he was going to become.”

Attempts to reach Mailloux and his attorney were not immediately successful. Worcester County state’s attorney Kristin Heiser declined to comment on the case, citing the pending trial.

Mailloux was charged with failing to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death, failing to render aid to an injured person and failing to report the accident, among other charges, according to charging documents.

Gavin’s death galvanized the close-knit community of Ocean City and Ocean Pines’ year-round residents. Shops and restaurants along Route 50 and Ocean Highway posted signs demanding “Justice for Gavin” or “Do it for Gavin.”

Tens of thousands joined social media movements on Facebook and TikTok demanding charges in the case. Supporters of the Knupp family sponsored billboard ads about Gavin, including one in Middle River, and have distributed bracelets and stickers across the globe to bring awareness to the case.

Community members show support for Gavin Knupp, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on an Ocean City-area road in June 2022. Supporters have been demanding that charges be brought in the case against the young man suspected by many of being the driver. (Courtesy photo\/Courtesy of Knupp family.)

In a statement, Gavin’s family thanked “our family, friends and the entire community for their love and support.”

“We will forever be grateful for the strength you have given us to keep fighting and we have only just begun,” the family said.

Gavin, a warm and spirited boy who loved surfing, skateboarding, hunting and fishing, was riding to his Ocean Pines home with his older sister, Summer, one evening last July when he asked her to pull over on Gray’s Corner Road so he could look at a taxidermy stag’s head sitting on the side of the road. Gavin was walking back to Summer’s car when a dark-colored vehicle traveling on the access road sped by and struck him.

Summer, 17, called 911 and performed CPR on her brother, but Gavin was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

While Summer did not witness the impact, she saw a dark car speeding away. Maryland State Police crash scene investigators found the driver’s side mirror from a black Mercedes near the crash site.

About a week later, state police impounded a black Mercedes from a home in a posh section of Ocean City owned by Ralph Deangelus, then a partner in an Ocean City restaurant group. His girlfriend, Kearston Frey, and her adult son, Mailloux, also reside in the home.

Friends and relatives of the Knupp family expected charges to be brought in connection with the crash soon after police seized the Mercedes, but as the weeks dragged by, their calls for justice grew louder. They began to boycott the Matt Ortt restaurant group, for which Deangelus worked, picketing a boardwalk restaurant and posting critical reviews online.

Deangelus and his partners issued a statement in late July expressing sympathy to the Knupp family and stressing that DeAngelus, while not involved in the accident, “facilitated the immediate notification to authorities” when he learned about the crash on July 12.

In November, the Ortt group announced that it was severing ties with Deangelus, Frey and Mailloux.

Gavin’s family created a foundation to honor him and have raised money to support causes close to the boy’s heart. They have helped support a little girl with a chronic disease and created a scholarship to send a teen to a New Jersey skateboarding camp that Gavin longed to visit.

In the family’s statement, which was released by their attorney, Neil Dubovsky, Gavin’s mother, father and sister thanked Heiser, the Worcester County state’s attorney and her team for the “diligence and hard work that led to the filing of these criminal charges.”

“This presents an important step towards accountability for Gavin’s death, but it is just a step in that direction,” the family said. “Let there be no confusion — we will not rest until that process is completed, both through this criminal prosecution in addition to pursuing any and all civil remedies available to the Knupp family.”