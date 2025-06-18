The man shot by police in Upton on Tuesday evening died later that night, Baltimore Police confirmed Wednesday.

Police said the man was declared dead at 11:14 p.m. after being transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting. The IID looks into all police-involved incidents that result in death.

Officers who were patrolling the area around Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday approached the man who they believed to be armed, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Tuesday night. The man proceeded to run from officers, Worley said.

Police said that during a chase and attempt to detain the man, he shot at officers and three officers shot at the man. Police said one officer was shot in the foot and was taken to Shock Trauma.

A tense scene unfold in the aftermath of the shooting as bystanders confronted police, calling it an incident of police brutality. Dozens of police vehicles filled the street and officers pushed people back from the scene of the shooting.

Foxtrot, the BPD helicopter, flew overhead telling people to disperse.

Worley said officers were disrupted by the crowd in their attempts to provide medical aid to the man after they shot him.

“The crowd actually interfered with our ability to give the victim aid. They basically swamped and swarmed our officers,” Worley said Tuesday. “Officers from all around the city had to come to kind of quash the disturbance so that we could get the victim to the hospital.”

Police said the officer who was shot is an eight-year veteran of the department and scheduled for surgery Wednesday afternoon. The officer, who has not been identified, is in “fair” condition, police said.

Baltimore Police first reported the shooting just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Worley and others provided updates throughout the evening.

This is the fourth police-related incident in Baltimore City that the IDD is investigating so far this year, but only the second to involve BPD.

Jai Marc Howell, 26, was fatally shot by police in May. Body camera footage from the shooting released by investigators showed a detective shout “I’m going to shoot you, bro. You better put it down” as officers chased after — and shot — Howell.

Worley said Howell had a gun and shot at officers at least twice.

Other fatal incidents in Baltimore involved the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and a bailiff inside the East Baltimore district courthouse.

All of those cases remain under active investigation by the attorney general.

There were three fatal interactions involving Baltimore police in 2024. In all three cases, the attorney general declined to bring charges.

The Banner’s Justin Fenton and Darreonna Davis contributed to this article.

This is a developing story.