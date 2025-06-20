The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s office on Friday identified the officers who were involved in Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Bilal “BJ” Abdullah.

They are Devin Yancy, an eight-year veteran; Omar Rodriguez, a six-year veteran; and Ashley Negron, a seven-year veteran. Rodriguez and Yancy are both assigned to the Group Violence Unit, and Negron to the patrol division. Yancy was investigated by the the investigations division in 2023 related to a fatal vehicle pursuit and was not charged.

The investigations division also confirmed Abdullah, 36, as the man whom police fatally shot. Prior to today, he was identified by community members and political leaders.

The investigations division of the attorney general’s office investigates all fatal or potentially fatal police incidents in Maryland.

The Upton shooting

The division said its initial investigation has shown officers in an unmarked vehicle attempted to speak with Abdullah while he stood at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street wearing a crossbody bag on Tuesday.

Investigators have not established who fatally shot Abdullah or how many shots were fired.

One officer exited the vehicle and approached Abdullah, who walked away.

As the officer followed Abdullah, Abdullah shifted his bag from back to front and “fled on foot,” according to the investigations division. A second officer in the unmarked vehicle and a third officer in a marked vehicle both got out of their cars and joined the pursuit, the investigations division said.

The first officer grabbed Abdullah, and “a firearm was discharged,” according to the initial investigation. The officers retreated and Abdullah “pointed a firearm at the officers and three officers exchanged gunfire with the man, striking him,” investigators said.

After he was shot, a crowd gathered, investigators said. Police have said this initially prevented them from providing medical aid to Abdullah, who was eventually taken to a hospital. He was declared dead at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, officials said Wednesday.

Police said an eight-year veteran of the department was shot in the foot and taken to Shock Trauma. The officer was in “fair” condition and scheduled for surgery Wednesday afternoon.

Previous investigation

Yancy, one of the officers named by the attorney general’s office Friday, was part of a fatal vehicle pursuit in February 2023.

Yancy was following less than a block behind a stolen car. Yancy began to decelerate, according to investigators, but the driver of the stolen car blew through a red light, hit a car, struck a man and crashed into a vacant building, which partially collapsed.

The man who was hit, 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the stolen vehicle, Shawn Brunson, was sentenced to serve more than 29 years in prison on charges of vehicular manslaughter, theft and driving without a license, along with a violation of probation.

This is the fourth police-related incident in Baltimore that the IID is investigating so far this year, but only the second to involve BPD.

There were three fatal interactions involving Baltimore Police in 2024. In all three cases, the attorney general declined to bring charges.

Abdullah and community reaction

Abdullah was a long time arabber and fixture in his community. Though he retired from the work years ago, he was, for many years, one of the men who travel around the city with a horse and cart selling fresh fruit and vegetables.

The arabber community in Baltimore has been around for centuries, and provides a way for people who live in Baltimore’s expansive food deserts to buy produce.

Aaron Maybin, chair of Baltimore’s Civilian Review Board, said on social media that “nobody deserves to die” like Abdullah did.

“You might not have been on a first-name basis with him. You might not have partied together on the weekends, but you recognized his smiling face. You recognized his horse and his cart,” Maybin said.

Nikki Smith owns and operates Journey Mental Health and Wellness, a food pantry and community resource center at 1800 Pennsylvania Avenue.

She said several people gave her beginning-to-end descriptions of the shooting, but she did not witness it herself. Those descriptions dispute some details of the police account, she said.

Representatives from Mayor Brandon Scott’s office came to the center Friday to meet with the witnesses.

Councilman James Torrence, who represents Upton and other neighborhoods in West Baltimore, called for a thorough and transparent investigation, and said he was saddened by the shooting.

The Baltimore Police Accountability Board will hold an emergency meeting Friday at 6.pm. on Zoom. A rally and march for Abdullah is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the corner of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Baltimore Banner reporters Dylan Segelbaum, Darreonna Davis, Justin Fenton, Tim Prudente, Liz Bowie and Jasmine Vaughn-Hall contributed to this story.