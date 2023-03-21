Body of missing 75-year-old woman found in container in West Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: March 21, 2023 9:21 AM EDT

Photo of Versey Spell who was reported missing in October 2022.
Photo of Versey Spell who was reported missing in October 2022. (Baltimore Police Department)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Police have identified a body found in a container this month in West Baltimore as Versey Spell, a 75-year-old woman who was first reported missing last year.

Spell was reported missing to police in October 2022, from her home in the 3900 block of Barrington Road.

She disappeared under suspicious circumstances. According to her family, they found Spell’s doors were forced open, the house was in disarray and a strange woman was in the homeowner’s bed.

The relatives said Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.

Those who knew Spell told WJZ in November she had been renting an apartment from a long-time friend and co-worker for the past 15 years.

Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The remains were found March 3 in the curtilage of the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, down the block from Spell’s home.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok