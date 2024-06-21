A man who’s accused of raping and killing Rachel Morin as she went for a walk on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County will continue to be held without bail, a judge ruled on Friday.
District Judge Kerwin A. Miller Sr. ordered Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, to remain in custody in the Harford County Detention Center. He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault.
On Aug. 5, 2023, Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing after she did not return from a walk.
Her body was found the next day. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were signs that she had been sexually assaulted and beaten to death. She was a 37-year-old mother of five who ran a house cleaning business.
Law enforcement entered DNA taken from her body into the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, and matched it to a man who was suspected in a home burglary and assault of a girl in Los Angeles on March 26, 2023. They had surveillance video but did not know his identity.
Investigators used genetic genealogy to identify Martinez-Hernandez. Detectives reported that they spoke with family members and learned that he had been staying with them until last month in Maryland.
Police last week arrested Martinez-Hernandez at a sports bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He waived extradition and later arrived at Martin State Airport.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended Martinez-Hernandez three times in 2023 after he illegally entered the United States. He then crossed the border again near El Paso, Texas, on or about Feb. 13, 2023.
Martinez-Hernandez is also wanted on allegations that he killed a woman in 2023 in his native El Salvador.
The case has received national attention and become a conservative cause célèbre. The New York Post ran a cover story about the arrest with the headline, “Open Border Killer.” Former President Donald Trump called Morin’s mother, Patty, to offer his condolences.
This story will be updated.