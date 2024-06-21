A man who’s accused of raping and killing Rachel Morin as she went for a walk on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County will continue to be held without bail, a judge ruled on Friday.

District Judge Kerwin A. Miller Sr. ordered Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, to remain in custody in the Harford County Detention Center. He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault.

On Aug. 5, 2023, Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing after she did not return from a walk.

Her body was found the next day. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were signs that she had been sexually assaulted and beaten to death. She was a 37-year-old mother of five who ran a house cleaning business.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Law enforcement entered DNA taken from her body into the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, and matched it to a man who was suspected in a home burglary and assault of a girl in Los Angeles on March 26, 2023. They had surveillance video but did not know his identity.

Investigators used genetic genealogy to identify Martinez-Hernandez. Detectives reported that they spoke with family members and learned that he had been staying with them until last month in Maryland.

Police last week arrested Martinez-Hernandez at a sports bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He waived extradition and later arrived at Martin State Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended Martinez-Hernandez three times in 2023 after he illegally entered the United States. He then crossed the border again near El Paso, Texas, on or about Feb. 13, 2023.

Martinez-Hernandez is also wanted on allegations that he killed a woman in 2023 in his native El Salvador.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Rachel Morin was a 37-year-old mother of five who ran her own house cleaning business. (Courtesy of Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The case has received national attention and become a conservative cause célèbre. The New York Post ran a cover story about the arrest with the headline, “Open Border Killer.” Former President Donald Trump called Morin’s mother, Patty, to offer his condolences.

This story will be updated.