The alleged killer of Harford County mom Rachel Morin touched down at Martin State Airport Thursday afternoon before a crowd of TV cameras and law enforcement officers.

Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez’s arrival had been carefully planned. Five officers escorted the 23 year-old in shackles off the plane, walked him across the airstrip, and patted him down before a waiting convoy of police SUVs. He wore a mask over his face, blue jeans and a yellow shirt.

Hernandez was in the country illegally, authorities said, and the case has ignited debate about the failures of U.S. immigration policy.

“Mr. Hernandez, did you do it? Did you target Rachel?” a TV reporter shouted at him.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Hernandez made no gesture. Officers placed him in the backseat of a police car and whisked him away.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, went missing during an evening run on a hiking trail in Bel Air last August. Search crews found her body in a drainage culvert of the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail the next day. Her killing left families shaken in Harford County, where violent crime is rare.

Months passed and authorities released few details of the investigation. Investigators matched DNA from the scene to a middle-of-the-night attack at a Los Angeles home five months earlier.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Hernandez was arrested Friday night at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and waived his right to an extradition hearing. He’s scheduled for a bail hearing Friday afternoon in Harford County court.

The arrest of Hernandez means the case will be in the spotlight in the coming months, as immigration takes center stage in this year’s presidential election. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that temporarily shuts the border with Mexico.

Politicians including Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore have raised the case in discussing U.S. immigration policy. Former President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Hernandez had “fled to the USA because he knew crooked Joe would let him in.”

This story may be updated.