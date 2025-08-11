A Harford County judge on Monday is scheduled to sentence the man who raped and murdered Rachel Morin in 2023 on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air in a case that received national attention and became a talking point during the 2024 presidential election.

Circuit Judge Yolanda L. Curtin is set at 9:30 a.m. to hand down the punishment for Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 24, who was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and kidnapping.

Prosecutors previously filed a notice of their intention to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Aug. 5, 2023, Morin went out for a run at about 7 p.m. on the trail. The mother of five owned her own house cleaning business and tried to exercise there every day.

Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, later called 911 to report her missing. Two of her daughters, Violet Custer and Faye McMahon, also became concerned when she stopped responding to their text messages.

Two friends who heard about a search for a missing person discovered Morin’s body the next day inside a drainage tunnel that ran under Maryland Route 24.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded that she died from strangulation and blunt force injuries. The manner of death was homicide.

She was 37.

Investigators entered DNA that they swabbed from Morin’s body into the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, which matched a man who had committed a home invasion in Los Angeles more than four months before the murder. But detectives did not know his name.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office received more than 1,000 tips, and the investigation led detectives to an apartment in Temple Hills as well as a home in Alexandria, Virginia.

The jury did not hear that investigators had used genetic genealogy.

Law enforcement collected items including dirty clothes and swabbed them for DNA. The Maryland State Police performed testing on the samples — and investigators developed Martinez-Hernandez as their primary suspect.

Law enforcement agents escort Victor Martinez-Hernandez, wearing yellow, into a Harford County police car at Martin State Airport after his extradition from Oklahoma on June 20, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Martinez-Hernandez used to live at a home on George Street near Plumtree Park in Bel Air and work at Popeyes and Barrett’s On The Pike. Those places are about 1 mile from the trail.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Martinez-Hernandez and asked T-Mobile to ping his cellphone, which revealed that he was in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa Police found Martinez-Hernandez on June 14, 2024, at Los Dos Amigos Sports Bar and arrested him.

Martinez-Hernandez told detectives that he did not know the name Rachel Morin and denied that he had ever been to Maryland. But investigators analyzed his cellphone and discovered that he had watched videos on YouTube about the case.

His attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Marcus Jenkins, Sawyer Hicks and Tara LeCompte, argued at trial that there were unanswered questions and gaps in the evidence.

In 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it apprehended Martinez-Hernandez after he unlawfully crossed the border and expelled him to Mexico three times. He’s from El Salvador.

On Feb. 13, 2023, Martinez-Hernandez again illegally crossed the border near El Paso, Texas, law enforcement reported.

His immigration status was not an element of the charges.

President Donald Trump pounced on the case during the 2024 presidential election to push his narrative that immigrants are committing violent crimes in large numbers.

Morin’s mother, Patty, appeared with him on stage, attended his inauguration and testified in front of Congress. Morin’s brother, Michael, also delivered a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Martinez-Hernandez has been held since his arrest in the Harford County Detention Center without bail.

This story will be updated.