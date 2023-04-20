Surveillance footage obtained by WJZ shows the moment three gunmen opened fire at a BP gas station in December 2022, killing a 56-year-old man.

The victim was identified as Albert Stevenson, and his family is now suing the owners of the gas station for negligence and wrongful death.

According to the footage, Stevenson had walked into the BP gas station at the top of Northwood Plaza Shopping Center on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at around 6:39 p.m.

Just 14 seconds after entering the store and grabbing a soft drink, he approached the counter and gave the clerk his money before three gunmen appeared from the side of the business and started shooting.

The family also alleges that the owners did not have security guards at the business to prevent the shooting, and only added them in reaction to the incident. The lawsuit seeks to hold the owners responsible for negligence and wrongful death.

“He was a good man and did not deserve to die like that, Lord,” one of Stevenson’s loved ones said in December 2022.

In a notice of public nuisance sent to the owners, it was revealed that over the last 22 months prior to the shooting there were six incidents involving violent crime, drugs or guns at the location.

“We need to come up with a way to keep our community safe — if that’s going to be working with the owners to get better security, but we have to do something,” Stevenson’s nephew said

Immediately following Stevenson’s death, family and community members held a vigil outside the gas station, which sits adjacent to Morgan State University and the newly renovated shopping center which is now Northwood Commons, calling for the city to padlock the business.

Stevenson was not the intended target in the shooting, and there is still an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those three gunmen.

WJZ reached out to the owners of the gas station but have not heard back. However, court filings show that the owners do not believe they were liable for Stevenson’s death, a matter that will now be sorted out in the Baltimore County Circuit Court.