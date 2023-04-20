Video shows fatal shooting of a man inside a gas station last December

By Stephon Dingle, CBS Baltimore

Published on: April 20, 2023 5:10 PM EDT|Updated on: April 20, 2023 6:00 PM EDT

Baltimore Police crime scene tape remains on the scene after a vehicle exploded inside a five-story parking garage in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood on 7/27/22. Two people are being treated for injuries, fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Baltimore Police Department crime tape. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Surveillance footage obtained by WJZ shows the moment three gunmen opened fire at a BP gas station in December 2022, killing a 56-year-old man.

The victim was identified as Albert Stevenson, and his family is now suing the owners of the gas station for negligence and wrongful death.

According to the footage, Stevenson had walked into the BP gas station at the top of Northwood Plaza Shopping Center on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at around 6:39 p.m.

Just 14 seconds after entering the store and grabbing a soft drink, he approached the counter and gave the clerk his money before three gunmen appeared from the side of the business and started shooting.

The family also alleges that the owners did not have security guards at the business to prevent the shooting, and only added them in reaction to the incident. The lawsuit seeks to hold the owners responsible for negligence and wrongful death.

“He was a good man and did not deserve to die like that, Lord,” one of Stevenson’s loved ones said in December 2022.

In a notice of public nuisance sent to the owners, it was revealed that over the last 22 months prior to the shooting there were six incidents involving violent crime, drugs or guns at the location.

“We need to come up with a way to keep our community safe — if that’s going to be working with the owners to get better security, but we have to do something,” Stevenson’s nephew said

Immediately following Stevenson’s death, family and community members held a vigil outside the gas station, which sits adjacent to Morgan State University and the newly renovated shopping center which is now Northwood Commons, calling for the city to padlock the business.

Stevenson was not the intended target in the shooting, and there is still an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those three gunmen.

WJZ reached out to the owners of the gas station but have not heard back. However, court filings show that the owners do not believe they were liable for Stevenson’s death, a matter that will now be sorted out in the Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.