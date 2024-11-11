A Maryland man is wanted after police recovered 80 firearms, including “multiple 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’” from a home and nearby vehicles, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Jerod Taylor, 39, fled the scene of a reported domestic assault on Nov. 7 before police responded to a home in the 20000 block of Goddard Road in Lexington Park.

During their investigation, officers found multiple guns in plain sight, despite Taylor being barred from possessing firearms due to prior convictions.

Detectives executed a search warrant, leading to what police called an “extensive collection of weapons,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said they found 3D-printed ghost guns, semiautomatic rifles, handguns, shotguns, an AK-47, 18 suppressors and over 1,300 rounds of ammunition. They also found 74 auto sears, which are used to convert firearms to fully automatic weapons, and a 3D-printed fully automatic rifle.

Taylor is charged with illegal possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of an assault weapon with intent to sell, second-degree assault and several other related charges. He also has an outstanding warrant for theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, police said the search for Taylor is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone who sees Taylor to call 911 immediately.

What is a ghost gun?

Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers that are usually privately made, often assembled from a kit or made from scratch with a 3D printer. Without a serial number, the guns are difficult, if not impossible, to trace.

In 2022, Maryland banned the sale of firearms without serial numbers.

In February 2024, Baltimore reached a $1.2 million settlement with Polymer80, a ghost gun manufacturer that was allegedly undermining firearms laws by selling ghost gun kits and parts to buyers who did not complete background checks.

