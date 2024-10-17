Baltimore Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they allege is depicted in a viral video attacking two men after the Ravens-Commanders game, a clip that’s racked up tens of millions of views and drew widespread condemnation.

Jack Callis, 24, of Baltimore, is wanted on one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault, police reported on Thursday.

Patrick Seidel, one of Callis’ attorneys, said prosecutors told him in the morning that they were bringing charges.

“I don’t have any discovery. I don’t even have the charging document,” Seidel said. “And he’s fully cooperative, and he’s going to voluntarily surrender himself.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Ravens beat the Commanders last Sunday 30-23. The game is dubbed “Battle of the Beltway” and received extra attention because the Washington team is doing better than it has in years.

The short video depicts a man wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, whom police identified as Callis. He approaches two 23-year-old men in Commanders jerseys outside Cross Street Market on South Charles Street in Federal Hill.

That’s when the Ravens jersey wearing man kicks and punches one of the fans, including directly in the face. He then drags another against a nearby wall, before pushing him away.

Next, Callis walks away, turns back and yells “I don’t lose,” while he appears to be flexing an arm.

Earlier in the week, police reported that they had identified a “possible suspect” and were looking to speak with victims of the attack.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police at that time did not release Callis’ name. But users on social media quickly alleged that he was the man seen in the video, which has been viewed more than 49 million times.

They tagged Callis’ employer, Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc. The insurance firm replied to multiple comments and posts, reporting that the individual in the video was no longer an employee.

ln 2021, Baltimore County Police arrested Callis after alleging that they witnessed him and another man beating up someone lying in the intersection of York Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson.

Callis received probation before judgment on a charge of second-degree assault, according to court records. He was also fined $100.