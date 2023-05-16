What are ways to reduce youth gun violence in Baltimore?

In response to the record number of shootings of high school-age teens in Baltimore, WJZ-TV and The Baltimore Banner will present a town hall exploring ways to address youth violence in Baltimore.

The town hall will be 4-5 p.m. on May 18 at the University of Baltimore and will air live on WJZ. It will also be streamed on The Banner’s website.

Leading up to the event, we want to hear from you. Questions and comments from residents may be shared during the live broadcast.

Have you or a young person you know been impacted by gun violence in Baltimore?

What would you like the city or state to do to help reduce youth violence?

Give us your thoughts by filling out the form below or emailing newsroom@wjz.com. Your question may be read live during the town hall.

