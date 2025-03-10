Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in White Marsh, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Monday.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 4300 block of Bedrock Circle, police said. The area is an apartment complex just off White Marsh Boulevard, not far from the White Marsh Mall.

The teenager “sustained at least one gunshot wound” and was declared dead on the scene, according to police.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents the area, called the shooting “targeted” in a Facebook post. Baltimore County Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

There have been five homicide offenses in Baltimore County as of March 7 this year, according to online statistics. There were 25 in all of 2024.

This story may be updated.