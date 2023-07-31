A former Baltimore County deputy director of economic development who’s a familiar figure in local Democratic Party politics was sentenced on Monday to serve six months in jail for embezzling more than $140,000 from two political committees.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr. handed down a sentence of five years, with all but six months suspended, plus three years’ probation on charges of theft and perjury against William “Chris” McCollum, 52, of Lutherville-Timonium. He had served as the treasurer for a campaign committee belonging to former Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins as well as the Baltimore County Victory Slate, which can pool and transfer donations to select candidates.

“I am struck by the level of betrayal and the lack of gratitude this crime shows,” said Cahill, who added that he felt it was important for the sentence to send a message to deter future campaign treasurers from stealing.

Between 2015 and 2020, McCollum stole more than $111,000 from Friends of Cathy Bevins. He embezzled more than $31,000 from Baltimore County Victory Slate from 2015 and 2019.

The Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor filed the charges against McCollum. He has already paid $125,000 in agreed restitution.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of five years, with all but one year suspended. Meanwhile, Andrew Graham and David Irwin, McCollum’s attorneys, asked for probation.

McCollum said he took “100% responsibility” for his actions and described them as “stunningly irrational.”

“I think I have something positive to give,” McCollum said. “I can pay my debt to society and work to rebuild from there.”

In 2010, McCollum started working for the Baltimore County Agricultural Center. He was named acting director of economic development for Baltimore County in 2020.

McCollum must report on Sept. 18 to begin serving his sentence.

This is a developing story.