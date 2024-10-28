A Windsor Mill woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison related to an attempted scheme to fraudulently receive more than $3 million in COVID-19 CARES Act loans, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

With the money, Tomeka Glenn — also known as “Tomeka Harris” and “Tomeka Davis” — paid for a luxury vacation at a resort in Jamaica, bought a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 sedan for more than $148,000 and purchased thousands of dollars in luxury jewelry and goods from Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Christian Dior, Cartier, Gucci, Chanel and Hermès.

United States District Judge Richard D. Bennett also ordered Glenn, 47, to pay $3,016,275.62 in restitution.

From June 2020 through March 2021, Glenn, along with various co-conspirators, submitted numerous false applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans, all through the Small Business Administration, which provided forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and other expenses during the pandemic.

Glenn’s applications had false information, such as the number of employees, monthly payroll costs and revenue, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Some of her applications were for nonexistent businesses and included false tax forms and bank statements.

She also admitted she received more than $400,000 in kickback payments from loan borrowers in exchange for her assistance in connection with submitting fraudulent loan applications, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The kickbacks were around 10% to 20% of the loan amounts, and resulted in at least $2.7 million in 23 fraudulently obtained loans.

Others in Maryland have been caught or charged with misusing COVID aid. A Prince George’s County man was sentenced to 18 months for using relief funds to buy a Tesla and personal property, and the former CEO of Strong City Baltimore — who was accused of misusing more than $1.4 million in COVID aid — was indicted last year.

Glenn’s co-defendant, Kevin Davis, 43, also of Windsor Mill, pleaded guilty in January to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In May, Bennett sentenced Davis to 24 months in prison.

Glenn and Davis received $300,726.50 in COVID relief funds for entities they controlled, and Glenn tried to receive $601,511.20 in fraudulent funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Throughout their scheme, neither Glenn nor Davis had a legitimate source of income. In May 2020, they applied for unemployment insurance benefits in Maryland.

In January 2023, law enforcement searched their residence — where Glenn and Davis were present and arrested — and found and seized four firearms loaded with ammunition: a 9mm firearm, and three .40 caliber firearms, according to Davis’ plea agreement.

Officers later found out that one of the .40 caliber firearms was reported stolen.

Davis hid the firearms in the air ducts of the home. Two were in the main bedroom where Davis slept, and the other two firearms were in the air duct of the bathroom closest to the same bedroom.

Two of the firearms were stuffed in socks in an attempt to hide them.

“Davis admitted that he possessed and secreted the firearms in the air ducts of his home (and in the socks) in an attempt to conceal them from law enforcement after learning that federal agents had a warrant to search his home,” according to the press release.

Hiding the firearms constituted attempted obstruction of the investigation.

“A later review of Davis’s iCloud account revealed the existence of, among other things, a series of videos depicting Davis handling firearms, including a shotgun and an assault rifle,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Davis knew that his previous felony conviction prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.”

Davis must forfeit the firearms and ammunition.

Glenn is required to forfeit at least $700,726.50, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz, cash in bank accounts that were held in the names of business entities and jewelry, including her Rolex, 3.03 carat yellow diamond engagement ring, Cartier and Breitling watches, as well as a Diamond Miami Cuban Link Chain with 31.5 carats of VS1 diamonds.