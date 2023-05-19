Watch: WJZ-Baltimore Banner town hall panel discusses youth violence in Baltimore

Paul Gessler, WJZ

Published on: May 19, 2023 4:04 PM EDT|Updated on: May 19, 2023 4:08 PM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A panel of Baltimore City leaders answered questions about the issue of violence plaguing the city’s youth.

“Protecting Our Children: A town hall on youth gun violence in Baltimore,” a collaboration from WJZ and The Baltimore Banner, focused on solutions to youth violence in Baltimore.

The town hall, moderated by WJZ’s Denise Koch, was a byproduct of a violent 2023, so far, for Baltimore City youth.

City leaders point to decreases this year in homicides and nonfatal shootings, but acknowledge the urgency in addressing youth violence.

Baltimore leaders heard firsthand from young people, many who say they are desensitized to violence.

“We see it in social media. We see it in our classrooms, but we don’t actually talk about it,” said Lillian Green, a Baltimore City College student.

Watch the full video and prerecorded packages below.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.

Baltimore youth speak out on dealing with trauma

The scope and impact of gun violence

Finding solutions to youth violence in Baltimore