A panel of Baltimore City leaders answered questions about the issue of violence plaguing the city’s youth.
“Protecting Our Children: A town hall on youth gun violence in Baltimore,” a collaboration from WJZ and The Baltimore Banner, focused on solutions to youth violence in Baltimore.
The town hall, moderated by WJZ’s Denise Koch, was a byproduct of a violent 2023, so far, for Baltimore City youth.
City leaders point to decreases this year in homicides and nonfatal shootings, but acknowledge the urgency in addressing youth violence.
Baltimore leaders heard firsthand from young people, many who say they are desensitized to violence.
“We see it in social media. We see it in our classrooms, but we don’t actually talk about it,” said Lillian Green, a Baltimore City College student.
