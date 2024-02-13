Baltimore Police are investigating after a 32-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby were found dead in a home in the 1800 block of McCulloh Street Tuesday morning.

Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Niki Fennoy said police were called out just before 9 a.m. Feb. 13 to the address in West Baltimore.

Fennoy said it was too early to discuss any circumstances around the death but said there were “no apparent signs of foul play” in either the woman’s death or the baby’s death.

The baby’s gender and the identities of the woman and baby have not been released.

The adult woman was in a state of decomposition and the bodies had been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies, Fennoy said.

Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this story.

This story may be updated.