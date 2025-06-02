A Maryland woman is facing charges after police in Florida said she hit a child who made fun of her weight on a flight from Orlando.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ say she slammed the child’s head into the window of a plane.

Kristy Crampton, 46, of Hagerstown, appeared in court earlier this week for child abuse charges after the incident on an Allegiant flight from Orlando to Hagerstown on Memorial Day.

Charging documents state she “began hitting the [juvenile] with her fist and then a water bottle … and ‘slammed’ his head into the airplane window.”

Police did not detail Crampton’s relationship to the child.

She told authorities the child became disrespectful during their trip to Disney World, and when they got onto the plane, “They got into an argument and [the juvenile] began calling her ‘fat’ and ‘Miss Piggy.’”

Police wrote, “She decided to take the phone away from him, and he got angry. He pushed her arm off of the armrest twice before she responded by smacking him.”

One witness told officers the “woman was not correcting the child, she was abusing him, whipping the [expletive] out of the kid.”

WJZ reached out to Crampton but did not immediately hear back.

Travelers told WJZ the behavior did not shock them.

The FAA has tracked 637 unruly passenger reports so far this year.

The reports trended downward after hitting a high of 5,973 in 2021. The agency reported seeing only 1.6 incidents for every 10,000 flights last week.

During Memorial Day weekend, a man having a mental health crisis tried to open the exit door of a Houston-bound plane that then diverted to Seattle.

In 2023, WJZ Investigates covered a man’s meltdown over a crying infant on a Southwest flight from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale.

“Really, out of nowhere, he just kind of blurted out, ‘Shut that [expletive] baby up,’ and everyone was just kind of stunned,” said Mark Grabowski, who captured a video at the time. “Myself and a couple of passengers were kind of stunned and tried to calm him down.”

The FAA said they have “zero tolerance” for unruly behavior incidents. The agency fined passengers $7.5 million in 2023 alone.

