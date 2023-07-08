Woman found dead in Pikesville High School parking lot, police say

Published 7/8/2023 10:20 a.m. EDT

6/16/22—A Baltimore County police car sits outside of the Public Safety Building and Police Department in Towson.
6/16/22—A Baltimore County police car sits outside of the Public Safety Building and Police Department in Towson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore County Police said a homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found near Pikesville High School on Friday night.

Detectives responded to a report of an unconscious person just before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road, the same block as the school, and found an adult female with a gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her Saturday as 45-year-old Lakisha Wheeler, who, according to online records, was a Baltimore County resident.

Baltimore County Det. Trae Corbin said Wheeler had been reported as missing through Baltimore City. Corbin declined to say if she was employed at the high school.

This article may be updated.

