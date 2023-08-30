Woman killed in hit-and-run crash while riding bicycle in Rossville

A woman riding a bicycle died in a hit-and-run collision last weekend in Rossville, police said.

Police said 46-year-old Aimee Whiteford was crossing the intersection of Rossville Boulevard and Franklin Square Drive on Saturday night when she was struck by a car. The car took off and Whiteford died at the scene of the crash.

“That’s really awful to hear,” nearby business owner Michael Shipley said. “Any time you hear of someone getting hit on a bike, it breaks your heart to hear that.”

The crash is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

WJZ spoke with a number of walkers and runners on Rossville Boulevard who said speeding is a constant issue in the area.

It is unclear if speed played a role in this crash.

“Our crash team detectives are investigating what happened surrounding this crash,” Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin said.