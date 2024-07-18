Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley is backing an officer who held a gun to the temple of a man whom other officers were restraining. The recently released body camera footage drew criticism from the man’s family and attorneys.

Worley said Thursday that in his career he had been in the same position as the officer — “fighting a guy who has a gun and [who is] trying to free his hands.”

“You do whatever you can to get him into custody,” Worley said. “You’re scared, you’re fighting for your life.”

Mayor Brandon Scott declined to comment Thursday, saying the case was under investigation and “any action that should be taken, will be taken.”

Defense attorneys and family members of Jaemaun Joyner, 24, spoke out Wednesday, sharing video that depicted Joyner on his back with multiple officers holding his arms and body down when Detective Connor Johnson grips his neck and holds his service weapon to Joyner’s temple. The officers said Joyner reached for a gun, but attorneys said that’s not what the video shows.

“I’ve read the consent decree and BPD policy, and nowhere does it say it’s reasonable for an officer to hold a gun to someone’s temple,” said Jessica Rubin, one of Joyner’s attorneys. “Point blank, period. That’s the most egregious thing an officer can do.”

Another attorney, Tony Garcia, called it an “act of terrorism” that was “not merited at all” and said that officers wrote a misleading statement of probable cause to justify their actions.

Police said the video was flagged at the time and was under investigation, though Johnson, an officer since 2018, has not been suspended.

Worley said he was not concerned that Johnson remained on patrol as the investigation plays out.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley address reporters Saturday, April 13, 2024. On Thursday, Worley defended an officer who put a gun to the head of a man under restraint by other officers. (Liz Bowie/The Baltimore Banner)

“He was out there doing his job, in an area where we want him to be, and going after individuals with guns,” Worley said.

Joyner was at a vigil May 24 in East Baltimore when officers got a call for an armed robbery in the area. He was detained while standing near someone who police thought matched the description of the suspect, and then tried to run.

A loaded gun and drugs were recovered from Joyner’s pockets. Defense attorneys shared the body cam footage with prosecutors. Days later they dropped the case.