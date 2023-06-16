A young person awaiting a murder trial was mistakenly released from custody because of an error made by the Circuit Court clerk’s office and then re-arrested, according to a joint statement released Friday by the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office and the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

The young person, who is being tried as an adult, was released after the clerk’s office mistakenly marked the charges against them dismissed on June 2, according to the statement.

The court issued an arrest warrant for the young person on Thursday after the state’s attorney’s office discovered the mistake, the release said, and the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office arrested them less than 24 hours later.

Authorities did not release the young person’s age or sex.

In the release, Sheriff Sam Cogen said it is “highly problematic that a defendant awaiting trial on murder charges was erroneously released from state custody,” but commended the state’s attorney’s office for discovering the mistake and letting the court know, which then alerted the sheriff’s office.

The “swift action” taken by a unit in his office, Cogen added, “ensured that this individual was quickly recaptured, preventing any potential harm to the community.”

State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates added that the incident “highlights the importance” of collaboration between the two offices and the court system.