Baltimore child who fell from balcony dies, incident ruled an accident

Published 6/2/2023 10:51 a.m. EDT, Updated 6/2/2023 11:00 a.m. EDT

Breaking News alert
A Baltimore child who fell from a balcony has died and the incident been been ruled an accident, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Ziaullah Salarzai died May 26, just shy of his first birthday, days after falling from a third-story balcony, police said.

Police received a call to a home on Goodnow Road in the Frankford neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore on May 23rd. Officers found Salarzai with life-threatening injuries prompting an investigation into the incident.

Though homicide detectives were investigating the case the medical examiner has since ruled Salarzai’s death accidental, according to Baltimore Police spokesperson Niki Fennoy.

