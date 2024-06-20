Eight crew members of the Dali will be allowed to leave the country, after attorneys representing the city reached an agreement with the ship’s owner to ensure crew would be available for lawsuit-related interviews.

The massive container ship crashed into the pylon of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early morning hours of March 26. Six men died when the bridge cascaded into the water, while one person survived the fall.

Baltimore is suing the ship’s owner and operator for negligence, seeking to recoup “significant” claims of economic loss.

In a motion filed late Wednesday afternoon, the city withdrew its request for an emergency hearing on the crew’s departure for Sri Lanka and India, which could be as early as Thursday. Adam J. Levitt, a Chicago-based attorney representing the mayor and Baltimore City, wrote in the motion they had reach an agreement with lawyers representing Grace Ocean Private, the owner of the Dali, and Synergy Marine Group, the manager of the ship.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The city had initially asked U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar to hold an emergency status hearing, saying there was no way of ensuring crew members would be available for questioning if they were allowed to return to their home countries. But the shipping company has since promised to produce the witness and respond to requests within 30 days, including providing personnel files, employment contracts, training files and records of audits. Depositions will follow federal law.

The crew members have been interviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is investigating the wreck, and the department has no objection to the workers leaving the country. The crew has been on board the ship since the wreck in March and is currently at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. The main shipping channel reopened for traffic June 10.

Baltimore Banner editor Brett Barrouquere contributed to this article.