Winter brings a season of cozy charm and festive fun to Howard County, creating the perfect backdrop for family memories. Whether you’re soaking up the crisp air or diving into the holiday spirit, there’s a packed lineup of local events to explore.

Here are some must-visits:

Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

This beloved drive-through light display transforms Merriweather Post Pavilion into a winter wonderland with over 300,000 lights synchronized to festive tunes. Bundle up the family, bring some hot cocoa, and take in the holiday magic—it’s a tradition you’ll look forward to each year.

LIT AT THE LIGHTS Nights: Dec. 3, 10 & 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tickets: $45 per sampling ticket, $15 for walk-through only; ages 3 and under are free.

MerriMarket Holiday Market

(Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

For a local holiday shopping experience, visit the MerriMarket in the Merriweather District. With live music, food trucks, and a selection of artisan vendors, this outdoor market is the perfect place to find unique gifts. Kids will enjoy activities like face painting and crafts, making it a holiday outing for everyone.

Market Dates:

Dec. 6: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 8: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Pearl Spa Holiday Soiree

The pool at The Pearl Spa. (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

Mark your calendar for the 18th annual Holiday Soiree at The Pearl Spa. Treat yourself to holiday goodies, exclusive savings, and gifts with purchase—all while enjoying a little holiday pampering.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Festive Fridays with the Columbia Association

Festive Fridays with the Columbia Association (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without Festive Fridays at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront. Enjoy dazzling ice sculptures, a holiday-themed photo booth, live choral music, and craft tent activities. Entry is free, with holiday snacks, drinks, and s’mores kits available for purchase. In its 10th year, Festive Fridays have become a heartwarming tradition in Downtown Columbia.

Event Dates:

Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 PM

Friday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 PM

Friday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 PM

Cocktail Crawl: On Dec. 20 only, stroll between The Downtown Columbia Lakefront and the Merriweather District to sample festive cocktails and bites, adding extra cheer to your holiday season!

Winter Festival at Historic Savage Mill 🎄

Step into the holiday spirit at the Savage Mill Yuletide celebration. Enjoy the grand opening of the new Mill Merchant & Co. Holiday Makers Market pop-up shop, showcasing handmade treasures from local artisans, plus festive performances from talented local musicians. Explore unique holiday offers from our one-of-a-kind shops, capture moments with Santa, and be on the lookout for surprise visits from special guests throughout the season.

Date: Nov. 30 – Dec. 22

Where: Savage Mill & Historic Savage, Md.

From crafts and cookie decorating to an enchanting historic backdrop, experience the best of our small businesses and the charm of our town during this magical time of year.

No matter how you and your family like to celebrate the season, these events in Howard County are sure to make your winter unforgettable. Enjoy the sparkle of the holidays with those you love!

Claire Duarte is the founder of THE COLUMBIA MOM and a local expert on everything Howard County. When she’s not exploring new spots, she’s sharing the best of what the area has to offer with her readers and followers. Catch her latest adventures at thecolumbiamdmom.com.