Being a new mom is hard — and I welcome all the scoffing about how much of an understatement that truly is.

But that’s really what it all boils down to. There are no gold stars for being a great mom. When caring for a newborn, you’re lucky if you get to shower and eat. There are days you feel on top of the world, and others devastatingly defeated. You love your kid always, but don’t like them everyday. As a new mom, I see you. I am you.

So, what is there to do in Baltimore with this new human in your life? I know your Wonder Woman cape likely has spit-up on it these days, and you’re tired and don’t want to make another list, so I am here to help.

Every kid is different. From their age and personality to how willing they are to embarrass you in public — either way, you know what works for you, your kid and your situation. And I know there are days when it feels like there’s a huge gap between who you were and who you are now, so I am remixing this list to include places for you to enjoy solo, as well. Think of it as downtime to reclaim and redefine yourself.

Rest assured, this list was made by and for mamas and no one’s beloved hours of uninterrupted sleep were harmed in the process.

Patuxent Babywearing, a nonprofit run by volunteers, partners with the Womb Room to provide a class for introducing new parents to different wraps and carriers for their little ones. (Karen Kindig/The Womb room)

Are you confused about the kind of wrap or carrier you want to strap your little one into? Or simply want to try out a few different options? The Babywearing Support Circle at The Womb Room is a great choice. The Womb Room partners with Patuxent Babywear, a nonprofit run by volunteers, to offer the class. You can ask questions, try different carriers on and even rent babywear from the library each month for a small membership fee. It takes a village. Find yours.

Neopol Smokery has a couple ofBLT options, but reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall prefers the salmon on rye. (Jasmine Vaughn-Hall/The Baltimore Banner)

Okay, it’s time for some mama downtime and a quick solo lunch. Neopol Savory Smokery’s BLTs got me through the toughest days. Granted, I ordered DoorDash, but once I was ready to leave the house, I scurried to Belvedere Square Market, found a quiet spot and ate the oh-so-yummy salmon BLT. Get a sitter and treat yourself. There’s also a location on Hollins Street.

Volunteers and staff plant grasses on the Harbor Wetland outside the National Aquarium. (Philip Smith/National Aquarium)

I know there are days you hardly keep your head above water, but here’s your chance to explore beneath it. There are so many things your kid hasn’t seen, and being surrounded by sea creatures will open up their world. There’s also a relatively new floating wetland exhibit to explore.

The fish pond at Central Library

The fountain in the Children's Department at Central Library downtown is home to koi and goldfish. (Jasmine Vaughn-Hall/The Baltimore Banner)

The humongous main branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Cathedral Street not only has a children’s department with story time and other events, but there’s also a cute fish pond. Follow the fish painted on the walls leading downstairs. One library worker said the fountain is at least 100 years old. Kudos to the mom who recommended this gem.

Storyville can be found at the Baltimore County Public Library’s Rosedale and Woodlawn locations. (Baltimore County Public Library)

Another very helpful mama recommended Storyville, and I’m sure you can see why. The child-sized village is filled with learning activities for kids from birth to 5 years old. Oh, and it’s pretty ideal for cute photos of your little one, too. There are Storyville locations at the Rosedale and Woodlawn Baltimore County Public Library branches.

The Senator Theatre on York Road has been a Baltimore staple since 1939 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Jasmine Vaughn-Hall/The Baltimore Banner)

Maybe your only thought is sleep if presented with the opportunity to be in the dark alone, but a solo trip to the movies works, too. For a little over an hour, escape the carousel of questions about how old your baby is and how much they weighed at birth. We get it, they’re cute. Get a couple of hours to yourself and swap the baby bag for buttery popcorn instead.

The popular show “Autumn Sky Live” at the Davis Planetarium features constellations and the stories behind them in a soothing environment. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Your little human might be the center of your world, but that shouldn’t stop you from giving them a glimpse of the universe. The Davis Planetarium at the Maryland Science Center has a domed theater showing a starry night sky. Other shows include “Autumn Sky Live” and “Cruise the Cosmos.”

Cherry blossom trees at Patterson Park. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

You were one with a baby for nine months. Now, become one with nature and the outdoors at Patterson Park in Southeast Baltimore. Whether your kid is in a carrier or stroller, there’s plenty of space to walk through Patterson Park’s 55 acres or find a quiet bench. Who knows, maybe you’ll bump into another mama who’s doing the same.