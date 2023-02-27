Muskrats are not actually rats (they belong to another branch of the rodent family), but they are musky, communicating through pungent trails of scent. They primarily eat plants, but supplement their diet with insects, frogs and shellfish, according to the Chesapeake Bay Project. They live in family groups, breed prolifically and build structures similar to a beaver’s dam. They are an important food source for birds of prey. Muskrat hunting season in Southern Maryland runs from Jan. 1 to March 15, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and there is no limit on the number of muskrats one can catch with traps, which are designed to assure a quick death.