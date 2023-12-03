On Legacy as a Fade

After Warsan Shire

My barber maps out my fade in thirds

Wraps the thin white strip around my neck

Points to each emerging gray and says

I see the wisdom there for your son

And his son’s son and his

Future son

Later that night

The future version of myself arrives

In a dream, speaking only

With the eyes we share

He points to a beautiful but

Stubborn garden

Where our tribe digs up soil with discontent

My son’s son

From beholding our face

Holds in his palm breathing seeds

Bludgeoning a signal with his lips

To hush, pointing to where

Our bloodline digs against resistance

The women with whom I share my bed with

Who is not my wife

Awakes me out of cold sweats and this nightmare

Her love is a summer tree transitioning

Into autumn leaves and branches.

Our egos sound like a storm

She says the word family

But all I hear is lightning

From her mouth