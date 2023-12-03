On Legacy as a Fade
After Warsan Shire
My barber maps out my fade in thirds
Wraps the thin white strip around my neck
Points to each emerging gray and says
I see the wisdom there for your son
And his son’s son and his
Future son
Later that night
The future version of myself arrives
In a dream, speaking only
With the eyes we share
He points to a beautiful but
Stubborn garden
Where our tribe digs up soil with discontent
My son’s son
From beholding our face
Holds in his palm breathing seeds
Bludgeoning a signal with his lips
To hush, pointing to where
Our bloodline digs against resistance
The women with whom I share my bed with
Who is not my wife
Awakes me out of cold sweats and this nightmare
Her love is a summer tree transitioning
Into autumn leaves and branches.
Our egos sound like a storm
She says the word family
But all I hear is lightning
From her mouth