As the warm weather alternated with the rain down in Middle Branch Park, Baltimoreans slowly trickled down to the seventh annual Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival on Tuesday afternoon, where people ate, drank and danced as they waited for fireworks.

Despite a weekend that has shaken the city, people showed up to a day of festivities in South Baltimore and the Inner Harbor. The tragedy of the Brooklyn Day shooting, where two people died and 28 others were injured, lingered. But those who attended the festival in Cherry Hill not only felt safe, but also felt it was important to go.

“Festivals like this try to get the people to come back as one,” said Joseph Hughes, who grew up in Cherry Hill.

Lindsey Eldridge, city police spokesperson, said Monday that the police department was going to have “enhanced deployment in multiple parts of the city for the holiday.”

William Emerson, known as Abu the flutemaker, plays a handmade wind instrument at the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival on July 4, 2023. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Before the festival came to be seven years ago, the neighborhood had its own community festivals, though much smaller and local. Margaret Chase remembers her mother holding her close as her family sat on top of a wall near a hospital facing the harbor, so Chase, then only 7 years old, could see the fireworks at night.

This Fourth of July, Chase propped a chair in the shade of a tree, where she could still hear the music, but in a volume that wouldn’t upset her yorkiepoo puppy, Persia. Chase was excited to see Monie Love, one of the hip-hop artists in the lineup, and Baltimore Club, and the energy they would bring.

What stays the same, years later, she said, is the sense of community.

“I just love my city regardless of what goes down,” she said.

Chase noticed that turnout seemed a bit slower than usual, likely because people could be hesitant to go out after the shooting. But Chase said she did not feel unsafe, noting police officers patrolling around.

The crowd didn’t seem small to Marcus Stevenson, who stood by a steamer pot and wore an apron that read “Charm City Crab.” Sales were steady mid-afternoon, and he hopes the festival will give him the exposure he needs to grow his business. It’s only the second festival he has attended as a vendor, he said.

“I’d like to be one of Baltimore’s suppliers for crab,” he said. His other goal, he said, is that his kids have a good time running around the park.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Children play with balloons at the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival on July 4, 2023. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Not far from Stevenson’s truck, Gia Johnson-Parker and Bea Queen lay on matching bright pink towels in the shade behind the row of vendors. There was a stand where a woman did face art for kids, Queen said, and a barbecue place that smelled “amazing” next to where people lined up for shaved ice. Kids wandered around, and families brought out the grills to cook food. One guy offered them a hot dog, Queen said.

The city gets a bad reputation sometimes, Johnson-Parker said. But Baltimore has so much to offer in culture and community, she said.

“This is what Baltimore is,” Johnson-Parker said. “The more people see that, and the more events they have like this ... people will have a different impression of Baltimore City.”

Henry Gregory and Jolynn Brooks sit together at the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival on July 4, 2023. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Teens walked around the Inner Harbor early evening, when the sun was still up and the clouds had begun to fade. A man who just minutes before been playing football carried a toddler around, showing her a boat. The crowd began to migrate to the front of the Baltimore Symphony as time drew closer to the start of its concert, sitting in beach chairs and towels.

In Rash Field Park, a hat-drawn volleyball tournament that had started around 12:30 p.m. went through the early evening. A group of men played football around the beach volleyball court, running on the grass.

”It has been a little hot, but people seem to be having a good time,” said Annette Haldeman, who was part of the volleyball team that won.

It isn’t to say the shooting wasn’t on people’s minds. Mayor Brandon Scott, who arrived to the harbor in a kayak, told a crowd to remember the families in Brooklyn.