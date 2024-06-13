The Annapolis housing authority said that it would cut some summer programs and resources for families in public housing as it faced funding shortages, raising the ire of local residents.

The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis said in its May newsletter that the community pool at Harbour House has been closed, summer programs have been canceled and there have been staff reductions.

The city has agreed to take over the pool and is working to open and staff it this summer, according to the city’s office.

Not only can the housing authority not afford staffing for summer camps this year, but they plan to close some management offices as well, according to a HACA newsletter.

“I know how much many of you depend on these programs during the summer break from school to keep your children engaged and learning. Regrettably, our current situation leaves us with no viable alternatives,” Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director and CEO of the housing authority, said in the HACA newsletter.

Longtime Harbour House resident Donna Johnson said the housing authority has money for things they find important.

“It’s disgusting. It’s disgraceful. They don’t want us to have anything,” said Johnson, adding that she has been providing the community children with snacks and activities such as decorating flowerpots, books, toys, and other outdoor activities.

The housing authority is also freezing hiring while the staff face cuts in wages and hours.

Maddox-Evans said more than $800,000 in unpaid rent is squeezing the budget.

“When rent is not paid, it affects the stability of our entire housing program, impacting everyone in our community, including over 300 seniors and over 450 children,” Maddox-Evans said in the newsletter.

In April, she detailed the housing authority’s budget woes, telling the Capital Gazette that unpaid rent, uninspected housing units and losing funding for unoccupied units have contributed to financial troubles.

In November, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave HACA a “troubled” grade for fiscal year 2022.