A bill that advocates and elected officials say would empower Baltimore to tackle its vacant housing crisis appeared stalled on Friday after the city asked legislators to hold it for next session.

The bill would have allowed the city to overhaul its controversial tax sale system, an annual auction of homeowners’ property tax debt, which can leave residents owing thousands of dollars to investors or risk losing their homes. The city’s legislation would give the mayor broad latitude to cancel the sale for owner-occupied homes.

Advocates and elected officials have also criticized the tax sale for prolonging vacancy by tangling properties in legal limbo.

The decision to pull the bill comes in the eleventh hour of this year’s General Assembly session and a day after City Hall officials presented a budget that included a $79 million increase in education spending – an unanticipated cost that Mayor Brandon Scott likened to a “gut punch.”

The surprise cost increase in the budget stemmed from a change to the state school system’s method of calculating child poverty, which will put City Hall on the hook for a sum of money that officials say they did not expect to owe until fiscal year 2029. Still, the first-term Democrat said at a Thursday news conference that he committed to fully funding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos, a leading advocate for tax sale reform, said the Scott administration flipped its position on the tax sale bill after its Department of Finance stressed the minimal capacity for any additional hits to the budget in light of its new dues for education. Tax sale reform would cut out city revenue from the collection of delinquent taxes and require new costs for developing a revised system.

Ramos also pointed to the influence of a small but powerful group of tax sale investors, who testified aggressively against the legislation, in contributing to the bill’s demise. “The tax sale purchasers put all these doubts in [legislators’] heads,” Ramos said. “It’s disappointing because we have a lot of momentum.”

The bill was introduced on behalf of the Mayor’s office based on the suggestions of a tax sale work group convened by Scott to develop proposals for “comprehensive” reform.

In a statement, Scott spokesman Cirilo Manego stressed that eliminating vacancy and protecting homeowners is a top priority of the mayor, noting two other bills the administration has sponsored in Annapolis to address issues with the tax sale. “After deep consideration, we determined that one of the three pieces of legislation, [the bill to overhaul tax sale], needs additional work before the City can move forward and implement such a transformative program.”

Officials with Baltimore’s Department of Finance did not respond to inquiries on Friday. A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation said the agency is a “strong supporter” of the legislation, but did not respond to a question about the city’s decision to pull the bill for another session.

Some advocates expressed disappointment that Scott is trying to punt the major tax sale reform legislation to another session.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

“The Mayor’s unprecedented commitment to tax sale reform gave us tremendous optimism that the changes we seek would be coming sooner rather than later,” said Allison Harris, an attorney with the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland who serves on the tax sale work group. “The fact that this opportunity to implement the reforms may be delayed at least another year means another year that low-income homeowners in Baltimore may continue to lose homes and the precious little wealth they have to third-party investors who don’t care about the health of our city.”

Del. Stephanie Smith, the chairwoman of the city delegation in Annapolis, did not respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Cory McCray, a Democrat who represents Baltimore, said Friday on the floor of the Senate he had not heard of plans to pull the bill.

“That doesn’t make any sense,” he said, but pointed to the contentious debate in recent weeks over what types of properties the bill would apply to as a possible explanation.

Expressing concern about the city’s ability to handle all of the blighted properties with past-due taxes on its own, McCray introduced an amendment in March that would have limited the legislation to apply to properties classified by the city as homeowner-occupied only. Just the week before he introduced it, tax sale investors had testified in support of such an amendment, as previously reported by The Baltimore Banner. Advocates argued that the amendment would leave residents who may not have full title to their properties vulnerable and fail to provide Baltimore with more sweeping powers to develop new tools for handling tax delinquent properties.

Another amendment was added to the bill this week that would have pushed the enactment date back by a year.

But it wasn’t enough to ease the Scott administration’s concerns about the legislation this session. While Scott made the last-minute decision to remove owner-occupied homes from the tax sale in 2021 and 2022, his office did not respond to a question from the Banner about whether it would do the same this year.

While the tax sale reform legislation appears on the chopping block, a crucial bill that will expand the city’s ability to acquire vacant properties passed both chambers this week and is awaiting the governor’s signature. That legislation will allow the city to expand its use of a legal tool called “judicial in rem foreclosure,” to obtain ownership of any vacant property that has had liens in arrears for at least six months. The city was authorized by the state in 2019 to use the tool to obtain properties where the value of the property’s liens — unpaid property taxes, citations, and water bills — exceeds the value of the property.

“The expansion of this effective tool is one of the most significant steps to address vacant properties I have seen in the 25 years I have worked in Baltimore,” said Dan Ellis, executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Baltimore and a member of the mayor’s tax sale work group.

The legal process got off to a halting start last year but has picked up pace, with the city acquiring upwards of 20 properties in the last five months, Ramos said. She hopes the city can acquire 200 properties per month, pending increased capacity within the Department of Housing and Community Development.

The costs of the city’s vacant housing have become increasingly stark in recent years. A September report by Johns Hopkins researchers found that Baltimore loses $100 million in tax revenue from vacant properties every year and spends another $100 million annually maintaining them. Earlier last year, three firefighters died battling a blaze at a vacant home in West Baltimore.

Two other bills that advocates hope could help the city address the vacancy crisis are still awaiting votes with just two day left of the legislative session. One bill allowing heirs to put properties into their name without having to pay off the liens first — a financial burden that can lead some properties to fall into vacancy — is still awaiting a vote in the House. Another bill would allow the city to set higher tax rates for vacant and abandoned property, passed the House but has not received a vote in the Senate.