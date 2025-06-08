A low-cost loan fund, assembled by regional arms of two large banks, will soon be made available to community development organizations revitalizing vacant homes throughout Baltimore, a first-of-its-kind gesture by the finance community to intervene in one of the city’s most entrenched problems at scale.

Under a plan unveiled Sunday before an enthusiastic crowd at a West Baltimore church, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Bank of America will take the lead on stitching the fund together. They intend to raise at least $100 million to spur more development in blighted neighborhoods — including in West Baltimore, where a depressed real estate market has long prevented much-needed redevelopment work from getting done.

But the commitment from the banks came with a rebuke of city government and a call for increased speed and focus from the Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development. On the pulpit Sunday, standing before a packed house, the Rev. Brent Brown of the Greater Harvest Baptist Church handed Mayor Brandon Scott a green folder filled with more than 100 unfulfilled permit applications and asked if he would see to them.

“It’s not a whole lot, not a whole lot at all,” Brown said, drawing laughs from the crowd. “We need action on this, that’s reality, and the truth is we need action on this now.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Brown referenced a recent Baltimore Banner data analysis that found that, since the city launched its new permits system in February, the number of permits issued has dipped to a record low since the city began publishing permit records on its public records database in 2015.

Scott, a Democrat who entered his second term in December, acknowledged that the rollout did not go as planned.

“We have built a bump in the road,” he said as community organizers from BUILD, the interfaith community organizing group that hosted the event, looked on. He pledged to fix the system, he said, “or folks will be looking for employment elsewhere in the city of Baltimore.”

A functioning permitting system is crucial to the city’s crusade against its vacant property supply, which it began to wage in earnest at the end of 2023. Permits cover the full life cycle of a housing project, from demolition and rehabilitation to occupancy and use.

A late permit can wreak havoc on a development project. Delays can be financially costly, and a bad experience can make a developer think twice about going through the process again.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In a city committed to remediating at least 5,000 properties over the next five years, the stakes for a well-oiled machine have never been higher.

That’s because investors need to feel confident that their money will have the right outcome before they jump in, said Laura Gamble, regional president for PNC in Greater Maryland, who spoke at Sunday’s church event. She said the banks, along with the city and state, must agree on a “singular plan” that includes remediating whole blocks of the city at a time without displacing residents.

The private funds are meant to complement — and leverage — the hundreds of millions of dollars in government money already pledged to eradicate the city’s supply of vacant and abandoned properties. Scott, together with business leaders from the Greater Baltimore Committee and community organizers from BUILD, joined forces about 18 months ago with a plan to tackle the city’s vacant home epidemic with a $3 billion commitment over 15 years.

Since then, state leaders have signed on and committed to allocating $50 million a year for the cause. City funds, in the form of bonds paid for through a special tax district, are expected to hit the streets in September. And a vacant housing council, convened by government leaders, community organizers and civic and foundation heads, has started meeting regularly, drawing modest crowds of onlookers as it talks out problems and solutions.

The banks said they would first launch a pilot version of the fund, though it wasn’t immediately clear how much it would hold or when it would be made available. But they were clear about their commitment to the idea. On Sunday, religious leaders emphasized the need to etch a new “covenant” with Baltimore, drawing on religious themes from the recently celebrated holidays of Shavuot, Pentecost and Eid al-Adha.

This article will be updated.