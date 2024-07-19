In 2021, Eric Sessoms rented a home in Maryland to a woman who had been unhoused.

In exchange for engaging in sex acts, Sessoms offered to reduce her rent. She acquiesced.

The woman recounted being illegally evicted after telling Sessoms she no longer wished to continue with that arrangement.

Those allegations are included in the first lawsuit that the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Division filed on Friday in Wicomico County Circuit Court against Sessoms and Mt Vernon Group LLC, for which he serves as the resident agent.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said Friday his top priority when taking office was obtaining the authority to enforce local, state and federal civil rights laws and described the occasion as historic.

The lawsuit alleges that Sessoms preyed on vulnerable women who were unhoused or at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness and engaged in a “persistent course of conduct” that subjected female tenants and prospective tenants to gender-based discrimination. Sessoms could not be reached for comment.

“The defendant’s conduct was severe, pervasive and humiliating to the women forced to endure his relentless advances and harassment,” Brown said at a news conference at the office’s headquarters on St. Paul Place in Baltimore.

“This case underscores the inherent power imbalance that is often at the root of sexual harassment,” he added, “and is only further magnified by the power imbalance in the landlord-tenant relationship.”

Later, Brown said, he wanted to take a moment to address other people who might be experiencing similar circumstances. “I believe you, and I’m taking action,” he said. “But first, we need to hear from you.”

The chief of the Civil Rights Division, Jonathan Smith, said Sessoms started serving as a landlord in Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties as early as 2018.

The lawsuit recounts the experience of five women.

In one case, Sessoms invited a prospective tenant who had four children and was experiencing homelessness to meet at a warehouse under the guise of signing a lease in 2023. He shut the door, unzipped his pants, grabbed her hand and put it on his penis, the lawsuit alleges.

The woman, the lawsuit asserts, “did not move into the property because of this sexual assault.” She remained unhoused for more than a year after that happened.

Sessoms also asked renters to date him, requested hugs and kisses and entered their homes without permission for no legitimate purpose, Smith said.

Jamie Miliman, supervising attorney of the Lower Eastern Shore Office of Maryland Legal Aid, the state’s largest provider of free civil legal services, first uncovered wrongdoing.

The private, nonprofit law firm filed a series of lawsuits and obtained settlements and peace of mind for its clients, said Vicki Schultz, executive director of Maryland Legal Aid.

“But we couldn’t stop there,” Schultz said. “And our team didn’t stop.”

So, Schultz said the group reached out to the attorney general’s office. She described the work as an example of government and nonprofit organizations partnering to deliver justice.

Maryland Chief Deputy Attorney Candace McLaren Lanham said it took a lot of courage for the women to come forward.

“We see you; we thank you, we are now fighting for you and fighting with you,” she said. “But we have reports that there are other women.”

Tipsters can contact a hotline that’s been set up for the case at 1-833-282-2977 or email MDvSessoms@oag.state.md.us.