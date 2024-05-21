The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Calling all house hunters with a heart of gold — and a budget to match.

The American Cancer Society is selling a Montgomery County mansion donated by former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya Snyder. The cancer advocacy and research organization this month listed the sprawling “Estate at River’s Edge” for $34.9 million.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund the research and work of The American Cancer Society, according to the Zillow listing.

“We are incredibly grateful for the gift, and the generosity cannot be overstated,” said Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society, in a March news release.

Tanya Snyder, a cancer survivor, previously served as national spokeswoman for the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” breast cancer awareness campaign, according to the release.

Maryland property records show the deed for the five-bedroom, 12-bathroom property overlooking the Potomac River northwest of Washington, D.C., transferred from the Snyders to the American Cancer Society in March for a price of $0. The property, previously owned by Queen Noor Al-Hussein of Jordan, features swanky amenities like a helipad and a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen.

An interior view of the home, which the Snyders previously listed for $49 million. (Courtesy of Sean Shanahan)

The Snyders originally listed the home for $49 million in February 2023, just a few months before the Washington football team’s owner agreed to sell the Commanders for more than $6 billion. The price later dropped as the property sat on the market prior to the Snyders’ decision to donate it.