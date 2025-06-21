Traffic is crawling as a truck fire caused the closure of a stretch of the Baltimore Beltway on Saturday afternoon.

As of 12:50 p.m., two lanes have now reopened to traffic on the outer loop of Interstate 695 just past exit 30A at Perring Parkway.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s traffic dashboard shows delays on the outer loop stretch back to exit 32B at Belair Road.

All lanes had been closed earlier while crews responded to the fire. Officials have reported that the fire is out, but fuel cleanup remains underway.

This story will be updated.