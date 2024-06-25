While you were sleeping, Katie Pumphrey jumped into the dark waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

Today, she is swimming more than 24 miles from Sandy Point State Park near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to the Harborplace Amphitheater in the Inner Harbor — a never-before-done swim.

Pumphrey, 36, is an experienced open water swimmer, having previously swam through the English Channel, around Manhattan Island and across the Catalina Channel in California, earning her the triple crown of open water swimming.

But this swim is different. It’s an obstacle of her own creation, and one she sees as her love letter to Baltimore, celebrating years of work poured into improving the harbor. Pumphrey and her crew have been preparing for months.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Baltimore Banner is in a boat alongside Pumphrey to document her historic swim, expected to take between 12 and 13 hours.

Check back for updates.

5:38 a.m. - Sunrise on the bay

(Kaitlin Newman)

(Kaitlin Newman)

(Kaitlin Newman)

(Kaitlin Newman)

(Kaitlin Newman)

Pumphrey has been swimming for about two hours when sunrise bathed the horizon. She is usually super focused until then, focusing on her stroke as she tries not to let her imagination go wild in the darkness.

“Sunrise is usually a pretty magical experience with any swim that starts in the dark,” she said in an interview with the Banner. It’s a “lovely prize.”

4:32 a.m. - Steady cadence

A subtle pink morning sky approaches. They can still see the lights from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Pumphrey’s stroke rate is about 56 strokes per minute.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

3:19:59 a.m. - Official start time

(Kaitlin Newman/Kaitlin Newman)

(Kaitlin Newman/Kaitlin Newman)

A horn blew as she began walking from the shoreline, her crew — made up by loved ones — cheering for her. She walked until the water reached her thighs, adjusted her cap and went underwater. Her brother Chris Pumphrey kayaked near her, wearing a headlight to help guide her.

“There it goes,” said Joe Mahach, her husband and crew chief. “The very first stroke.”

(Kaitlin Newman/Kaitlin Newman)

2:40 a.m. - Loading up in boats

After loading up two pontoon boats with the equipment, the crew set off from the shore. Before jumping in the water, Pumphrey hugged and kissed her husband.

The primary boat has her husband, the crew chief; Caroline Block, an open water swimmer who will observe the swim for data logging and to make sure she follows the rules; her brothers Chris and Sean, who will alternate kayaking alongside her; her niece Nayev; and her friends Meaghan Carpenter and Sarah Eikrem, who will be her support swimmers.

The Banner is in a second boat with additional crew members and other observers.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

12:45 a.m. - Early start

The Banner and the crew met at Pumphrey’s studio in the Crown Industrial Park, an old warehouse complex. A van and a driver waited to take them to the Freedom Boat Club’s Podickory Point in Annapolis. It can be a 50-minute drive to the marina.